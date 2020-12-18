First National Bank of Omaha's North Platte branch chips in to help Mid-Plains United Way

First National Bank of Omaha’s North Platte branch has announced it will match 50 cents of every $1 donated to Mid-Plains United Way by using a special text or online link.

The nonprofit human services agency, in the midst of its annual fund drive, says it has raised about 31% of the $200,000 needed to fully fund its 16 partner agencies.

“Your contribution will help individuals and families meet their basic needs throughout the holidays and beyond,” United Way said in a Friday press release.

Donations aimed to gain FNBO’s match may be made by visiting app.mobilecause.com/e/qPr8Gw?vid=fcxlo or texting JOY2020 to 40403.

FNBO will provide up to $25,000 in matching funds.

Funds will help to address lower-income residents’ basic needs, such as housing, food and medical expenses, the United Way says.

“Due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, FNBO knows that many individuals and families are facing hardship this holiday season,” the agency said in its press release.

General donations also may be sent to Mid-Plains United Way, P.O. Box 172, North Platte, NE 69103 or online at midplainsunitedway.com.

For information, visit the United Way website or call 308-532-8870.