First of three needed votes to annex Lee Bird Field Tuesday for North Platte City Council

The proposal to extend North Platte’s city limits east to include Lee Bird Field will open its decisive three-meeting City Council run at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
A public hearing and first-round council votes on a quartet of annexation ordinances will cap a long 18-item council agenda.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
North Platte’s largest would-be annexation package since 1977 would take in nearly 2,000 acres, with the 103-year-old airport covering most of the area.
After a single hearing discussing the entire area, council members will debate and decide whether to advance the necessary ordinances in the following order:
» The westernmost segment, owned by North Platte businessman Alan Erickson and bounded by North Bicentennial Avenue, Orscheln Farm & Home, East Fourth Street and the Union Pacific Railroad.
» The middle segment, containing the Croell Inc. sand and gravel plant and bounded by the railroad, the North Platte River and U.S. Highway 30 on its west and south.
» The eastern and largest segment, including the airport itself and stretching north across U.S. 30 to the railroad.
» The southern segment, consisting of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District land between Lee Bird and the river.
Annexation ordinances that advance Tuesday will face second-round debate March 1, followed by a final vote March 15 if they move to final reading.
Though city councils typically can waive one or two votes on an ordinance, state law takes away that option with annexation ordinances.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said the area covered in the evening’s second ordinance — Croell’s gravel pit — is the most pivotal because it’s the only one touching both city limits and Lee Bird.
The North Platte Airport Authority triggered consideration of the annexation package when it asked the council in a Sept. 21 letter to bring the airport into city limits.
But state law requires any proposed annexation area to be contiguous to city limits. If Croell’s land is annexed, that would cut off the airport from annexation.
Council members, who first discussed airport annexation at a Dec. 14 work session, voted 6-2 Jan. 4 to formally start the process.
The city Planning Commission gave its 7-0 blessing Jan. 25, following a public hearing in which Clark said annexation of Central’s land would be considered separately instead of along with the airport land.
Airport Authority Chairman Mike Jacobson told the planning panel that annexing Lee Bird would help in developing an “industrial air park” west and south of the airport’s current 1952 terminal.
Connecting Lee Bird to the city would let the latter offer tax increment financing to help air-dependent manufacturing and warehouse firms build facilities and hangars, he said.
But annexation itself won’t make the land it covers TIF-eligible, Clark said. The city would have to study and decide that later.
If the Airport Authority builds air-park facilities for tenants, Jacobson added, they’d be exempt from property taxes because the authority or city owns all of Lee Bird’s land.
But if the airport comes inside the city and air-park firms lease land there, their buildings and equipment would be taxable once the TIF period expires.
The city also could collect local sales taxes as allowed from Lee Bird businesses, such as the airport restaurant, Jacobson said.
By adding to North Platte’s total area, Clark said, the annexation package would reduce the city’s current percentage of TIF-eligible land from 26.4% to 21.6%.
That would free up other land for “regular” TIF projects and state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” property tax refund program for repairing or replacing older homes and buildings.