First of three needed votes to annex Lee Bird Field Tuesday for North Platte City Council

Airport Authority Chairman Mike Jacobson told the planning panel that annexing Lee Bird would help in developing an “industrial air park” west and south of the airport’s current 1952 terminal.

Connecting Lee Bird to the city would let the latter offer tax increment financing to help air-dependent manufacturing and warehouse firms build facilities and hangars, he said.

But annexation itself won’t make the land it covers TIF-eligible, Clark said. The city would have to study and decide that later.

If the Airport Authority builds air-park facilities for tenants, Jacobson added, they’d be exempt from property taxes because the authority or city owns all of Lee Bird’s land.

But if the airport comes inside the city and air-park firms lease land there, their buildings and equipment would be taxable once the TIF period expires.

The city also could collect local sales taxes as allowed from Lee Bird businesses, such as the airport restaurant, Jacobson said.

By adding to North Platte’s total area, Clark said, the annexation package would reduce the city’s current percentage of TIF-eligible land from 26.4% to 21.6%.