First public hearing on Lee Bird Field annexation set for Tuesday's North Platte Planning Commission meeting

The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will kick off the formal consideration of whether the city should annex Lee Bird Field.
The first of two City Hall public hearings on extending city limits to include the airport will take place during the panel’s 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Its members will vote after the hearing on whether to recommend council approval in the weeks after the latter holds its own public hearing Feb. 15.
Planning Commission members Tuesday also will elect their 2022 officers and continue discussing their expected proposal to update the city’s residential zoning categories and regulations. No action on the latter is scheduled.
Tuesday’s meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes for links to the meeting and its PDF agenda book, which includes background documents on the annexation proposal.
Nearly 2,000 acres would be brought into North Platte, including two parcels between the airport and the city’s current eastern boundary, if the council should pass a proposed annexation ordinance.
First-round debate on that ordinance will follow the council’s Feb. 15 hearing. State law forbids it from waiving readings on an annexation ordinance, meaning final approval can’t take place before March 15.
Members of the North Platte Airport Authority board asked the city to annex Lee Bird in a Sept. 21 letter, according to city documents in Tuesday’s agenda book.
No one lives on the land proposed for annexation, a necessary requirement under state law. During election years, cities and villages cannot consider annexations that would increase their populations.
Board members said annexation would raise the chances for more private business development on airport land.
It also would open the door for the council to offer tax increment financing for such developments. That prospect caused council members Donna Tryon and Mark Woods to dissent when the council voted 6-2 Jan. 4 to begin the annexation process.
Council members favoring the idea said annexation would let the city collect sales taxes at some airport-related operations, like the 1952 terminal’s restaurant.
North Platte also could collect city property taxes on new buildings and business equipment that would be subject to personal property taxes.
Although Lee Bird’s land itself is tax-exempt, that doesn’t extend to new buildings and equipment on land leased from the airport, Councilman Ty Lucas said Jan. 4.
NebraskaLand Bank pays property taxes on a hangar it built on leased airport land, he said. Homes on leased public land at area lakes, including Lakes Maloney and McConaughy, likewise are taxable.
Backers of annexing Lee Bird said it also would indirectly help North Platte make greater use of state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law for rehabilitating older buildings inside current city limits.
That’s because the law’s property tax refunds are available to homes and business buildings at least 60 years old that are in areas designated “substandard and blighted” for TIF purposes.
State law says no more than 35% of the land inside city limits can be TIF-eligible in cities North Platte’s size.
Annexing the airport would lower the city’s percentage of such land from 26.4% to 21.6%, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said when the council first discussed the idea at a Dec. 14 work session.
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.