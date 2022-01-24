First public hearing on Lee Bird Field annexation set for Tuesday's North Platte Planning Commission meeting

The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will kick off the formal consideration of whether the city should annex Lee Bird Field.

The first of two City Hall public hearings on extending city limits to include the airport will take place during the panel’s 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Its members will vote after the hearing on whether to recommend council approval in the weeks after the latter holds its own public hearing Feb. 15.

Planning Commission members Tuesday also will elect their 2022 officers and continue discussing their expected proposal to update the city’s residential zoning categories and regulations. No action on the latter is scheduled.

Tuesday’s meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes for links to the meeting and its PDF agenda book, which includes background documents on the annexation proposal.

Nearly 2,000 acres would be brought into North Platte, including two parcels between the airport and the city’s current eastern boundary, if the council should pass a proposed annexation ordinance.