First-year 4-H competitor and her pig take home a purple ribbon

Kaitlin Martin and her pig, Bobbles, worked hard to impress the judges at the 4-H hog show on Sunday at Lincoln County Fair.

“I like showing animals,” Kaitlin said. She, like other 4-H’ers, put a lot of time into getting the animal ready — feeding, watering and everything else that goes into raising healthy livestock. For Bobbles, that included being taken on walks around a corral. Otherwise he might not have been as fit, Kaitlin said, and “he might have gotten a blue ribbon” instead of the purple that he earned.

When show day arrived, Kaitlin took extra time to make sure Bobbles was clean and presentable.

Not all 4-H’ers name their show animals, but Bobbles’ name came naturally.

“When you scratch him on his back, he shakes his head from side to side,” Kaitlin said. The hog is a 7-month-old crossbred barrow (neutered male).

When asked how old she is, Kaitlin said, “My 4-H age is 8.” That’s how old she was on Jan. 1, the qualifying cut-off date. “But (now) I’m really 9.” The previous two years she was in Clover Kids, a 4-H program for younger children that does not include competitive shows.