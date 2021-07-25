First-year 4-H competitor and her pig take home a purple ribbon

Kaitlin Martin and her pig, Bobbles, worked hard to impress the judges at the 4-H hog show on Sunday at Lincoln County Fair.
“I like showing animals,” Kaitlin said. She, like other 4-H’ers, put a lot of time into getting the animal ready — feeding, watering and everything else that goes into raising healthy livestock. For Bobbles, that included being taken on walks around a corral. Otherwise he might not have been as fit, Kaitlin said, and “he might have gotten a blue ribbon” instead of the purple that he earned.
When show day arrived, Kaitlin took extra time to make sure Bobbles was clean and presentable.
Not all 4-H’ers name their show animals, but Bobbles’ name came naturally.
“When you scratch him on his back, he shakes his head from side to side,” Kaitlin said. The hog is a 7-month-old crossbred barrow (neutered male).
When asked how old she is, Kaitlin said, “My 4-H age is 8.” That’s how old she was on Jan. 1, the qualifying cut-off date. “But (now) I’m really 9.” The previous two years she was in Clover Kids, a 4-H program for younger children that does not include competitive shows.
Her brother Chase, 15, showed a steer this year and sister Regan, 11, showed cattle and pigs. They all belong to Beefmakers 4-H Club of Sutherland. Their parents are Jeremy and Gail Martin, ranchers near Wellfleet.
Kaitlin said she is learning a lot, not only from her own experiences, but from watching other 4-H’ers show their animals. She had planned to show a steer this year, too, but “he wasn’t that nice” to handle, so she decided not to try to deal with him in the show ring.
Bobbles has already been sold to friends of the family, “so they can have pork in their freezer,” said Gail Martin. Kaitlin is fine with that. After all, that’s what the animals are raised for
Kaitlin is already looking forward to next year, when she plans to show another hog. She’ll show a steer, too, “if it’s nice,” she said.