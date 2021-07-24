First year in North Platte has been 'really gratifying' for neurosurgeon Lee Warren

“This is the first place I’ve ever lived where it doesn’t feel like there’s a test you have to pass before people accept you,” he said, explaining that at their practice in Alabama, the community was slow to warm to outsiders, and that in Wyoming, the independence of the West meant they didn’t have a strong sense of community. But in North Platte, “from day one, we’ve felt like we’ve always been here. People are really welcoming and excited and grateful.”

Warren was among the first to use a new 3D microscope by Aesculap in his surgeries. His experience with the technology has led the company to send other surgeons to North Platte to learn from him, as well as to take video of Warren using the microscope, which Aesculap is using in mobile labs around the country to teach surgeons.

“We’re leading the charge in using it,” Warren said.

Lisa, who is her husband’s office manager, is encouraged by the progress they’ve seen in the past year.