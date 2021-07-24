First year in North Platte has been 'really gratifying' for neurosurgeon Lee Warren

Dr. W. Lee Warren has been keeping busy since he joined Great Plains Health in June 2020.
He’s worked on a new book; run a podcast; built a house with his wife, Lisa; and shown surgeons how to use a brand-new piece of technology — all while he established North Platte’s first neurosurgery practice.
Warren and his team have done 250 surgeries in the last year, which he said was three-quarters of the volume he saw on average after five years at his Wyoming practice.
“We have been really surprised at how fast the volume has ramped up, which speaks to the need that was here and the wisdom of the hospital administrators recognizing the need for neurosurgery,” Warren said. “It was a big hole, and nobody, I think, ever believed that there could be a neurosurgery program.”
For many people, Warren said, they were at the end of what area doctors and surgeons could do for them. Some were told there was nothing else that could be done.
“We’ve got some letters and feedback from patients who’d said, ‘You know, I’d given up hope. I didn’t think I’d ever be OK again.’ So I think it’s been really gratifying for us, because it’s the first time we’ve been in a place where there had never been a service like this before,” Warren said.
Even on a personal level, the community was unlike what Warren had ever encountered before.
“This is the first place I’ve ever lived where it doesn’t feel like there’s a test you have to pass before people accept you,” he said, explaining that at their practice in Alabama, the community was slow to warm to outsiders, and that in Wyoming, the independence of the West meant they didn’t have a strong sense of community. But in North Platte, “from day one, we’ve felt like we’ve always been here. People are really welcoming and excited and grateful.”
Warren was among the first to use a new 3D microscope by Aesculap in his surgeries. His experience with the technology has led the company to send other surgeons to North Platte to learn from him, as well as to take video of Warren using the microscope, which Aesculap is using in mobile labs around the country to teach surgeons.
“We’re leading the charge in using it,” Warren said.
Lisa, who is her husband’s office manager, is encouraged by the progress they’ve seen in the past year.
“I feel like in such a small place, we’re seeing so many people, and the throughput in our office and the capabilities of the staff and in the hospital to be able to take care of people — and not just take care of them, but take excellent care of them — is remarkable,” Lisa said. “And we’ve only been here a year, so imagine what at the end of next year it’s going to look like.”
Year two has more planned for the neurosurgery practice, including moving a neurosurgery clinic into the hospital and adding staff, according to Warren.
“We want to continue to increase our efficiency so we can see more patients and provide better services,” he said. “We focused the first year on doing kind of the bread and butter-type spine and brain procedures, so we’ll be working on adding some of the more complex things as time goes on.”
For more information on Warren’s podcast and books, visit wleewarrenmd.com.
Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.