Fischer lauds WWII Canteen in Senate speech

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine has taken her case for a Congressional Gold Medal for North Platte’s World War II Canteen and its volunteers to the well of the Senate.

The Nebraska Republican and daughter of Canteen volunteer Florence Strobel touted their worthiness for the award in a six-minute floor speech Thursday.

“Madam President, I’d like to tell you a story about North Platte, Nebraska,” Fischer began.

She went on to cite locally familiar facts and figures showing the lasting nationwide impact of the 1941-46 Canteen and the geographic scope of its 55,000-volunteer force.

Fischer on March 7 introduced S. 3750, which would collectively award the Gold Medal to the people who volunteered or donated food and money to serve some 6 million U.S. and Allied service members at the former 1918 Union Pacific Depot.

They came from 125 “Canteen Honor Roll” towns, touching 38 Nebraska and two Colorado counties and reaching from the Wyoming, Kansas and South Dakota lines to David City near Lincoln.

“Madam President, the thought of the North Platte Canteen kept our soldiers going during one of the darkest periods in world history,” Fischer told her fellow senators.

The Gold Medal “is the highest honor Congress can give civilians — and the tens of thousands of people who made America’s busiest World War II canteen a success are certainly deserving of it.”

Sixty-seven of the 100 senators must co-sponsor Fischer’s bill for it to be considered. A companion bill is needed in the House, where it would need sponsorship by 290 of the 435 members.

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., “is grateful for Sen. Fischer’s work on the Senate version of this legislation and is looking into a companion bill in the House,” a spokesman for the Gering lawmaker said Thursday.

Smith’s 3rd Congressional District includes all but three of the Nebraska counties with towns that contributed to the Canteen. The others — Madison, Platte and Butler — are in the 1st District.

If both houses and President Joe Biden agree, a gold medal designed to represent the Canteen would be struck and housed at the Canteen display at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte.

Museum leaders in 2019 announced a Canteen-themed expansion plan, featuring scale replicas of the demolished U.P. depot’s “Canteen Room” and the trainside front of the depot itself.

The U.S. secretary of the treasury also would be authorized to strike and sell bronze duplicates of the Gold Medal if Congress passes the bill.

Fischer cited her personal family connection to the Canteen in her Senate floor speech.

Her mother, then Florence Bock, arrived in North Platte in September 1944 to teach kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School and the former Roosevelt Elementary.

She taught one semester before her Jan. 8, 1945, marriage to Gerald Strobel, later the Nebraska Department of Roads’ state engineer. She died Dec. 26 in Lincoln at age 98.

During her few months in North Platte, Florence Strobel “was proud to be among the volunteers at the Canteen,” Fischer said in her floor speech.

Nearly 120 U.S. communities eventually opened World War II canteens for traveling service members, but North Platte’s “was by far the biggest,” she said.

The second-busiest canteen, located in Ohio, served less than half as many customers as North Platte’s did in its 51 months of operation, Fischer added.

She also included an excerpt from Bob Greene’s 2002 book “Once Upon a Town,” in which Wisconsin native Russ Fay recalled the food and his experience at his 10-minute water stop.

“I can still taste it,” Fay told Greene. “I would say that a majority of the men on the battlefields knew exactly what North Platte was ...

“They would talk about it like it was a dream. Out of nowhere, (other soldiers would say): ‘How’d you like to have some of that food from the North Platte Canteen right about now?’”

Fischer said she wants a Congressional Gold Medal for North Platte’s Canteen “to honor everyone who helped give our soldiers a good memory to hold onto while they were away from home.”

If granted, it would be the World War II Canteen’s third and highest national honor.

The U.S. War Department gave it a Meritorious Wartime Service award, presenting it at the Canteen on Dec. 19, 1943, during an NBC Radio national broadcast originated from there by North Platte station KODY-AM.

Congress earlier recognized the Canteen in a 2004 resolution introduced by former U.S. Rep. and Nebraska head football coach Tom Osborne.