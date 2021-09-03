 Skip to main content
Fish die-off reported at Sutherland Reservoir
Fish die-off reported at Sutherland Reservoir

A fish die-off occurred this week at Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Nebraska Game and Parks reports.

White bass made up the majority of the approximately 1,500 dead fish documented Thursday along the west shoreline. Other species observed in lower numbers were wiper, gizzard shard, yellow perch and common carp.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission collected a live white bass for testing to help determine stressors potentially related to the die-off. Game and Parks staff will continue to monitor the situation with additional mortality potential in the coming days.

