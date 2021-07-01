Five men receive Quilts of Valor at Lincoln County Historical Museum

Paul Shaner was 17 when he volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1969 with more than a little encouragement from his father.

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Shaner said of his military experience during the Vietnam War. “It was all worth it. I grew up a lot and it made me a better person.”

Shaner was one of five veterans who received a Quilt of Valor during a short ceremony Thursday morning at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. The group also included Raymond Hansen, Lawrence Mora Jr., Thomas Rivera and Charles Lynch.

The five are the latest of 54 individuals who have been honored by the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor Group since November 2019, and are among more than 750 veterans who have received quilts from organizations across the state.

“I feel very honored and blessed with all of my family here,” Rivera said of the ceremony.

Shaner went to the demilitarized zone in Vietnam for advanced training in December 1970 and served in a motor pool.

He was promoted to sergeant and spent his last six months in Vietnam on fire support bases, He said the living quarters or underground bunkers on the bases were sprayed with Agent Orange to clear the foliage.