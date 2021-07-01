Five men receive Quilts of Valor at Lincoln County Historical Museum

Paul Shaner was 17 when he volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1969 with more than a little encouragement from his father.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Shaner said of his military experience during the Vietnam War. “It was all worth it. I grew up a lot and it made me a better person.”
Shaner was one of five veterans who received a Quilt of Valor during a short ceremony Thursday morning at the Lincoln County Historical Museum. The group also included Raymond Hansen, Lawrence Mora Jr., Thomas Rivera and Charles Lynch.
The five are the latest of 54 individuals who have been honored by the Heartland of Nebraska Quilt of Valor Group since November 2019, and are among more than 750 veterans who have received quilts from organizations across the state.
“I feel very honored and blessed with all of my family here,” Rivera said of the ceremony.
Shaner went to the demilitarized zone in Vietnam for advanced training in December 1970 and served in a motor pool.
He was promoted to sergeant and spent his last six months in Vietnam on fire support bases, He said the living quarters or underground bunkers on the bases were sprayed with Agent Orange to clear the foliage.
His final mission was in Da Nang and was given a six-month early release. He said that when he and the other troops arrived back home at an airport in Fort Lewis, Washington, they were told to get out of their military fatigues and into civilian clothes due to the number of protesters that had gathered.
He said his reaction to the reception then was “disgust.”
“We were just doing our jobs,” Shaner said, “what our president at the time asked us to do.”
Shaner also worked roughly eight years as the caretaker at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
“I got to help console other veteran’s wives and families and bring closure for them,” Shaner said. “It meant a lot to me.”
Lynch volunteered for military service after his best friend at the time was killed in Vietnam.
“I decided as a young lad to head over for revenge,” Lynch said.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 and spent his first year in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division on an air mobile helicopter unit.
The group’s job was to secure and hold new landing zone for additional troops to come and also act as decoys to draw out North Vietnamese troops.
The honors he received include four army commendation medals and the Cross of Gallantry with Palm for his actions in Cambodia.
Lynch also served as a staff sergeant and tank commander with the National Guard.
Rivera was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and served three years.
He was deployed to the Vietnam central highlands and served with the 173rd Airborne as the lead M60 gunner.
Among his honors, he received an Air Medal for his involvement in more than 25 aerial combat assaults.
Mora enlisted in the Navy in July 1985, reenlisted in 1989 and extended his service again in 1993.
He was honorably discharged in September 1996.
He served on the USS Ouellette FF 1077 and was part of Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield.
He also was part of the crew that decommissioned the Ouellette on Aug. 6, 1993.
Hansen served in the Navy from 1971 to 1991. He served two tours in Iraq, including in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
He also was in Africa, Australia, Greece, India, Italy and Spain during his military career.
He served in a number of maintenance positions, primarily as a welder and carpenter.