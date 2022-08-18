Five nominees make their cases to fill district court judge vacancy

Four lawyers and a county court judge presented their cases Thursday morning to fill a vacancy in the 11th Judicial District.

Joel Jay, Chawnta Durham, Shane Cochran, Michael Nozicka and Cindy Volkmer each gave a 10-minute presentation on their qualifications for appointment as a district court judge during a public hearing in the Lincoln County Courthouse. All are from North Platte except Cochran, who is from Kearney.

The group are candidates to fill the vacancy following District Judge Richard Birch's retirement at the end of May. Members of the Judicial Nominating Commission will forward a list of finalists to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who then decides on the appointment.

Jay has been a county court judge in the district since 2019 and is based out of Lincoln County. He also has previous experience as Chappell city attorney and Deuel County attorney and also spent time with the North Central Regional Public Defender's Office in Junction City, Kansas.

He said this is another opportunity in a legal career that stretches more than two decades.

"I don't want to make it sound like I'm complaining about workload (as a county judge)," Jay said. "I've had a job since I was 14 (years old) and held down jobs while I worked my way through college, but it's been a very busy year. These opportunities (district judgeships) happen only so often, so if I don't pursue it now, it probably won't happen (again) for a very long time."

Volkmer is a former math teacher turned civil litigator for Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne, P.C., who has focused on commercial and agricultural law.

She said law wasn't something that she really considered in high school. Instead, she said, as a "bright-eyed, bushy-tailed 18-year-old" she wanted to make a difference in people's lives and enrich her students.

"The teacher you see on TV kind of thing," Volkmer said. "But I didn't get that."

She left teaching after five years but said she employs some of her methods from that profession in her current one and a potential placement on the bench.

"District court is where I want to be," she said. "District court feels more academic to me — you get to hear the felony criminal and the more thoughtful and complex type of cases."

Durham has been an attorney with the Lindemeier Law Office since 2014 after four years as a deputy Lincoln County attorney. Her primary focus is criminal and family law.

She said there are three main characteristics she feels a judge should convey: impartiality, competence and integrity.

She said she believes her legal background covers those areas.

"When you are a criminal defense attorney, in particular a public defender, we don't choose our clients," Durham said. "While people might think the worst of our clients and ask, 'How can you represent that person?,' I've learned to put those opinions aside and focus on providing the best representation that I can and continue to do my job to the best of my ability.

"I continue to advocate for my clients and allow them their day in court," Durham said. "For me, it might just be another Thursday; for them, the decisions that are made (in court) are going to carry lifelong consequences for those individuals. That's a responsibility I don't take lightly."

Cochran, who founded Cochran Law P.C., LLO, in 2017, has practiced primarily family law over the past 11 years. Growing up in western Nebraska, he said, his passions were baseball and the law. He was born in Grant and graduated from Ogallala High School.

"I set a path for myself when I went to law school," Cochran said. "I wanted to be a lawyer and eventually I wanted to be a judge."

He graduated from the Nebraska College of Law in 2011, the same year that Birch was appointed to the bench.

Nozicka has been a deputy Lincoln County attorney since the end of February, the latest move in a legal career that includes previous stints as a criminal- and family law attorney and as the Wayne County attorney.

"I've been around long enough to have been practicing in front of many judges across the state," Nozicka told the judicial commission. "Obviously they all have a great knowledge of the law, integrity and a presence about them that gives them the ability to do their job. I believe I have that experience, judicial temperament and attitude, and would ask that you give me consideration in this matter."