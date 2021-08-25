'Five times over the rate we were last year': North Platte Public Schools, health officials update public on cases in school, hospital capacity

During a Wednesday morning press conference with North Platte Public School officials and local health experts, the overarching message was a familiar one: Wear a mask indoors and wash your hands.

According to NPPS Superintendent Ron Hanson, on Aug. 24, 2020, the district had 7 positive cases and 54 exposures.

“One year later, Aug. 24, 2021, we currently have 36 positive cases, 392 exposures, and with those exposures, too, we’ve had several staff members who have required medical attention,” Hanson said. “So we’re five times over the rate we were last year.”

Hanson added that there were no plans at the time to close any schools, "but we will do what's safest for our students and staff."

The press conference at McKinley Education Center also updated the public on hospital capacity and the rates of COVID-19 in the community.

At GPH, there are currently 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and two are intubated, according to GPH Infection Preventionist Jenny Lantis, and the hospital is at capacity.