'Five times over the rate we were last year': North Platte Public Schools, health officials update public on cases in school, hospital capacity
'Five times over the rate we were last year': North Platte Public Schools, health officials update public on cases in school, hospital capacity

'Five times over the rate we were last year': North Platte Public Schools, health officials update public on cases in school, hospital capacity

North Platte Public Schools Superintendent Ron Hanson discusses the COVID-19 virus affecting schools during a Wednesday morning press conference at the McKinley Education Center in North Platte.

 Susan Szuch / The North Platte Telegraph

During a Wednesday morning press conference with North Platte Public School officials and local health experts, the overarching message was a familiar one: Wear a mask indoors and wash your hands.

According to NPPS Superintendent Ron Hanson, on Aug. 24, 2020, the district had 7 positive cases and 54 exposures.

“One year later, Aug. 24, 2021, we currently have 36 positive cases, 392 exposures, and with those exposures, too, we’ve had several staff members who have required medical attention,” Hanson said. “So we’re five times over the rate we were last year.”

Hanson added that there were no plans at the time to close any schools, "but we will do what's safest for our students and staff."

The press conference at McKinley Education Center also updated the public on hospital capacity and the rates of COVID-19 in the community.

At GPH, there are currently 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and two are intubated, according to GPH Infection Preventionist Jenny Lantis, and the hospital is at capacity.

“As of this morning, we are full with in-patient beds. We cannot accept any more patients today,” Lantis said. “We’re expecting 14 people to discharge today, but if we had a COVID patient come in right now, we would have to try to find them a bed somewhere else."

According to Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department, the COVID-19 dashboard is still available for viewing and is updated weekly.

As of Aug. 25, there have been 189 COVID-19 positive cases per week per 100,000 people, and the positivity rate is at 11.84%, both of which are indicative of a high community transmission rate, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s measures.

Digital editor for The North Platte Telegraph.

