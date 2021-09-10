 Skip to main content
Flags at half-staff to honor fallen Nebraska Marine
Flags at half-staff to honor fallen Nebraska Marine

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset Sept. 17 to honor Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, a Nebraskan killed Aug. 26 while serving in Afghanistan.

Gov. Pet Ricketts on Thursday issued the order for all U.S. and Nebraska flags. Flags flying at half-staff on Saturday will also observe Patriot Day.

Page’s body is to return to Omaha Friday afternoon. His funeral is planned for Sept. 17.

Page was a graduate of Millard South High School.

