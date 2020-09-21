Flat Rock Chapter of Guardians of the Children to host candlelight vigil Sunday

The Flat Rock Chapter of the Guardians of the Children serves as advocates for area children and families in crisis.

The organization is hosting a candlelight vigil Sunday along with other chapters nationwide. The local vigil begins at 7 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in North Platte.

The Guardians are offering an opportunity for all who wish to stand together and light a candle to signify that “we aren’t going to stand by and let our children continue to get hurt.”

Participants are encouraged to bring signs or a poster with words of encouragement and support for the children.

Candles will be provided, but people can bring their own as well.

The mission of Guardians of the Children is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and to be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support and protection.

The Guardians’ motto is “Don’t Let Your Silence Drown Out Their Cries.”