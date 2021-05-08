 Skip to main content
Flatlanders Car Club host annual Platte River Mall car show
Flatlanders Car Club host annual Platte River Mall car show

Flatlanders host annual mall car show

A 1961 Chevy Impala sits on display at the Platte River Mall on Saturday during the Flatlander Car Club Car Show. The show concludes on Sunday.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The Flatlander Car Club hosted its annual Car Show at the Platte River Mall Saturday.

The show concludes on Sunday.

