 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flatrock Chapter of the Guardians of the Children host annual D&N Center event
0 comments
top story

Flatrock Chapter of the Guardians of the Children host annual D&N Center event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Flatrock Chapter of the Guardians of the Children hosted its annual Family Appreciation Day on Saturday at the D&N Event Center.

The event featured games and activities for children as well as a raffle giveaway in which 156 bikes were distributed to the winners.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News