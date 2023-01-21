Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River

The flood advisory for the North Platte River at North Platte, continues.

The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday evening and updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

"An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river," reads the advisory.

The river was measured at 6.5 feet at 3 p.m. on Saturday and was expected to fall and remain at about 6.2 feet through Sunday afternoon.

6.0 is labeled minor flooding stage and 6.5 feet is considered the lower end of moderate flooding.

"Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely," reads the advisory.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/lbf/.