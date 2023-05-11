A flood watch was issued at midday Thursday for the eastern Panhandle, along with portions of southwest and central Nebraska.

Everyone is advised to clear storm drains of debris. People in flood-risk areas are advised to be aware and take action as needed.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” reads the statement posted by the National Weather Service out of North Platte. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.”

The 1.07 inches that fell Wednesday at the North Platte airport brought the total for the year to 5.82 inches. That is 0.68 inches above normal. However, absent the current rainy spell, we would still be behind for the year; 3.43 inches of precipitation were recorded in the first 10 days of May. That is 2.54 inches above normal for that time period.

Showers are likely Friday along with chances of a thunderstorm. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, according to the NWS forecast. The greatest potential for severe weather exists for portions of the Sandhills into north central Nebraska.

The flood watch issued Thursday is for the following counties: in southwest Nebraska — Chase, Frontier, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln and Perkins; in central Nebraska — Custer; in the Panhandle — Deuel, Garden and Sheridan.

As for the overall situation, it will likely take a lot more rain, over an extended period, to pull Nebraska out of the drought.

Nearly all of southwest Nebraska remains in extreme drought, along with a circular band that takes in much of west central, north central and eastern Nebraska, according to the University of Nebraska’s U.S. drought monitor website at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. Most of the southwest Panhandle is also still considered to be in extreme drought.

Nearly all of the rest of the state is in moderate to severe drought. Southern Red Willow County and a large pocket of northeast Nebraska are sitting worse — in the exceptional drought category. The only portion of the state not considered drought-stricken is extreme southeast Nebraska.