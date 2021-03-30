 Skip to main content
FNBO gives $10,000 to North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity
FNBO gives $10,000 to North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity received $10,000 from First National Bank of Omaha from its Impact Grant program. The grant helps support the construction of three affordable housing units in North Platte.

FNBO has awarded $862,000 in Impact Grants to 49 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, announced Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.

