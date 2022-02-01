Following the trends: Consultant shares sports tourism insights with North Platte community

Youth sports travel is outpacing leisure trips for some families, who are turning weekend tournaments into “play-cations.”
Jon Schmieder, the founder and CEO of Huddle Up Group LLC, said the tournament travel has thrived through economic impacts ranging from 9/11 to the financial crisis between 2008-10 and even the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Totally recession-proof, or recession-resistant, a lot of people have said,” Schmieder said. “For a lot (of communities), especially small- and medium-sized markets around the country, sports is the only tourism that really has been happening the last couple of years.
“(Those communities) are realizing that, ‘Hey, we’ve got to double down on what we are doing with sports,’ or if they aren’t in the game, they are almost forced to now,” Schmieder said. “The convention industry has slowed, and for those destinations who have been dependent on that business, or even leisure travel, those wells have dried up.”
Schmieder was in North Platte Tuesday for a sports tourism community workshop in which he covered trends in the industry.
One fallout from the pandemic is that national championship tournaments have given way to more regional events, because participants are more hesitant to hop on a plane to travel to a destination.
“You look at the amount of quality facilities and events that are out there now,” Schmieder said. “You don’t have to travel as far, or put your kid on a plane if you don’t want to. There are enough quality events and facilities around the country that it doesn’t necessitate that you have to go to Texas, California or Florida to compete. That’s part of why we are here today, to improve the venue tool kit in North Platte.”
Samantha Geisler, sports and events specialist for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, said youth softball, baseball and wrestling tournaments are the biggest draws for the city.
The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open boxing tournament in August also draws competitors from across the state as well as from other states, as does the Rail Yard Ringer Open horseshoe tournament in September.
Geisler said the goal is to market North Platte as unique in its events, including pickleball tournaments. She hinted at a new sports event for this year but would not go into additional details beyond saying more information will be released soon.
“It will be exciting to see how North Platte reacts to it,” Geisler said.
She said a number of tournament competitors have turned a trip to North Platte into a play-cation. She pointed to the horseshoe tournament, in which participants from as far as South Carolina and Louisiana arrived in town a few days beforehand to take in the local attractions.
Even if competitors don’t stay an extra night or two, she said, the hope is “they are going to remember North Platte and come back later.”
