Following the trends: Consultant shares sports tourism insights with North Platte community

“You look at the amount of quality facilities and events that are out there now,” Schmieder said. “You don’t have to travel as far, or put your kid on a plane if you don’t want to. There are enough quality events and facilities around the country that it doesn’t necessitate that you have to go to Texas, California or Florida to compete. That’s part of why we are here today, to improve the venue tool kit in North Platte.”

Samantha Geisler, sports and events specialist for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, said youth softball, baseball and wrestling tournaments are the biggest draws for the city.

The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open boxing tournament in August also draws competitors from across the state as well as from other states, as does the Rail Yard Ringer Open horseshoe tournament in September.

Geisler said the goal is to market North Platte as unique in its events, including pickleball tournaments. She hinted at a new sports event for this year but would not go into additional details beyond saying more information will be released soon.

“It will be exciting to see how North Platte reacts to it,” Geisler said.