 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food, fun and games at Paxton's Labor Day celebration

  • 0
Food, fun and games at Paxton's Labor Day celebration

A pair of cornhole competitors let loose their beanbags during a tournament Monday afternoon at Paxton's annual Labor Day celebration. Activities, food and craft booths were set up in Paxton Park after a morning parade.
Food, fun and games at Paxton's Labor Day celebration

A man and two children walk by a concession booth at Monday's Paxton Labor Day celebration while customers dress up their picnic lunches. 
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News