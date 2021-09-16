For North Platte property owners, tax cuts for 2021-22 could be double what they were in 2020-21

Modest property tax cuts — before state tax credits kick in, anyway — are in store for North Platte property owners for the second year in a row.

Gross 2021 tax bills for three homes in different parts of town will fall by 1.1%, based on 2021-22 tax-setting decisions by the eight local governments serving the city.

That translates into tax-bill cuts of about $2 to $5 per month for those homes, which The Telegraph tracks during its annual coverage of local government “budget season.”

Small as they are, they’re twice as large as in 2020, when their combined tax rate — and thus their tax bills — declined just 0.5%.

The last new local budget will be set Monday, after the North Platte Airport Authority board holds a budget hearing delayed from August.

The airport board’s 2021 tax rate, however, was finalized when the City Council adopted its own tax rate Sept. 9. State law requires cities with airport authorities to approve tax requests and rates for both.

That leaves the last local tax-setting act to Lincoln County commissioners. They must rubber-stamp official 2021 tax rates by Oct. 15, after any technical corrections to valuations or tax requests are accounted for.