For North Platte's sales and lodging tax collections, it's been a banner year

Resurgent tourist traffic lifted 2021’s lodging-tax figure 70.4% higher than in pandemic-ravaged 2020 but also 23.6% above 2019 and 17.6% more than the previous all-time record in 2015.

North Platte’s sales-tax rally started with a bang in June 2020, breaking the $800,000 barrier for the first time after depressed net receipts for COVID-19’s first three months.

The momentum first lifted 2020’s total 0.8% over 2019’s, then produced five $800,000-plus months in a row from May to September. June set the city’s all-time record for any month with $895,814.

Person said his optimism about continued economic growth was buoyed by seeing 2021’s year-end sales-tax total race past $9 million and toward $10 million.

With “a good trend (that) we’re seeing in retail” and continued local spending tied to construction projects, “we should top that $10 million figure for sure,” Person said.

He also welcomed last year’s strong recovery for the county’s hotel-motel tax, though December’s net intake fell just short of the month’s record of $61,443 in 2017.