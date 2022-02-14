For North Platte's sales and lodging tax collections, it's been a banner year

What pandemic-scarred 2020 started, 2021 confirmed for North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax collection:
It didn’t crash from COVID-19. It boomed.
An all-time net December take of $880,863 sealed a final 2021 sales-tax total of $9,674,076 — 15.7% above 2020’s record of $8,359,969.
December’s total broke that month’s one-year-old record of $762,433 by 15.5%, according to Nebraska Department of Revenue figures released Monday.
It gave North Platte its eighth $800,000-plus month during 2021 and marked the city’s 10th straight record for a given month and 17th in the past 19 reported months.
“It definitely shows a good trend moving forward,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“That’s a pretty significant increase, as we all know — 2020 was not a normal year, but it was fairly healthy from a sales-tax standpoint considering what was going on in the world.”
Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax collected a net $59,494 in December to close the book on its own record-smashing year in 2021.
The hotel-motel tax brought in $1,129,942, completing its first year in seven figures in online records dating to 2006.
Resurgent tourist traffic lifted 2021’s lodging-tax figure 70.4% higher than in pandemic-ravaged 2020 but also 23.6% above 2019 and 17.6% more than the previous all-time record in 2015.
North Platte’s sales-tax rally started with a bang in June 2020, breaking the $800,000 barrier for the first time after depressed net receipts for COVID-19’s first three months.
The momentum first lifted 2020’s total 0.8% over 2019’s, then produced five $800,000-plus months in a row from May to September. June set the city’s all-time record for any month with $895,814.
Person said his optimism about continued economic growth was buoyed by seeing 2021’s year-end sales-tax total race past $9 million and toward $10 million.
With “a good trend (that) we’re seeing in retail” and continued local spending tied to construction projects, “we should top that $10 million figure for sure,” Person said.
He also welcomed last year’s strong recovery for the county’s hotel-motel tax, though December’s net intake fell just short of the month’s record of $61,443 in 2017.
That broke the lodging tax’s own seven-month streak of setting monthly records, which included an all-time high for any month of $161,257 in July.
Both taxes’ totals are “signs of a really healthy economy and the attractiveness of North Platte for the traveler,” Person said. “It bodes very well for our future.”
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.