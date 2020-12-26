Forecasters tracking system that could impact central Nebraska at the beginning of next week

If the precipitation is more in the form of a rain/snow mix and freezing drizzle, Snively said, that would “cut our totals down.”

“Temperature comes down to storm track,” Snively said. “So it’s still a few days out to nail down the storm track.”

Snively said folks who might be traveling next week should stay tuned to weather storm tracking.

“Be prepared regardless,” Snively said. “Have that winter safety kit in the vehicle if you do go out.”

Winds will not be as strong as the previous system produced, but will be breezy at times, particularly Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Right now the potential for what we saw last week is pretty low,” Snively said. “I think we will probably see some gusts upwards of 30 mph, generally on Wednesday.”

He said, however, when wind speeds increase, that is when precipitation will be winding down for the most part.

The system was moving inland off the Pacific on Saturday and Snively said it will work its way into the Rocky Mountains on Monday, then into the Plains on Tuesday.

“There are some storms we get a pretty good idea this far out of what they’re going to do,” Snively said, “but some are a little tougher and this is along the tougher side of things.”