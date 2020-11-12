Forgotten treasures: Pawnee redeveloper shares hotel’s progress, discoveries after just month of renovation

The rest of his crew has kept working, removing more than three Dumpsters’ worth of first-floor trash and beginning restoration of the Tom-Tom, the 1936 White Horse Bar and the Pawnee’s other seven ground-floor business spaces.

Mitchell has said he hopes to revive both the Tom-Tom and White Horse as he secures new business tenants and restores the first and second floors as public areas. Gradual restoration of the top six floors would follow.

Most of the Pawnee’s roof leaks have been fixed, the remains of a rooftop cellphone tower have been removed, and the basement and boiler room have been drained of water and repaired to prevent future flooding, he said.

Replacement storefront glass for broken panes has been ordered, plans for fire-sprinkler upgrades have been drawn up, and temporary electric service has been obtained to continue the work.

His workers also have “evicted all pigeons,” Mitchell said.

On the aesthetic side, the first-floor storefronts are being painted and more than 40 exterior transom windows have been uncovered above the Pawnee’s east-side storefronts.