Former Gothenburg veterinarian named state veterinarian by Nebraska Department of Agriculture

LINCOLN — Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman has announced the hiring of Dr. Roger Dudley as state veterinarian.

Dudley has worked for NDA since 2011, serving as state epidemiologist and deputy state veterinarian. He will replace Dr. Dennis Hughes, who retired in December.

“Dr. Dudley has extensive experience in veterinary medicine, an excellent understanding of animal epidemiology and outstanding leadership skills,” Wellman said. “He already has established relationships with veterinarians throughout the state and with USDA officials. He is the best person for the job of keeping Nebraska’s livestock healthy and safe.”

Dudley attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in pre-veterinary science. He then earned his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Kansas State University.

Before working for the state of Nebraska, Dudley worked at the Gothenburg Animal Hospital from 1996-2011. He worked his way up from associate veterinarian to owning and operating the business. Dudley has also worked in Iowa and Minnesota.

Throughout his career, Dudley has participated in leadership and management training programs including the state’s PeopleFirst Leadership Certification Program and the Beef Cattle Production Management Series at Great Plains Veterinary Education Center at Clay Center, Nebraska. He is an active member of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association. Dudley and his wife have six children and six grandchildren.

“Veterinary medicine is my career and my passion,” Dudley said. “I look forward to continuing my work with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and taking on this leadership role to help protect the livestock industry.”