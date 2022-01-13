Former GPH CEO officially joins legislature race; veteran City Councilman seeks re-election

Retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea has officially joined Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns in what’s expected to be a three-person race for the Legislature’s open District 42 seat.

Veteran Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will seek a fourth four-year term in the most recent batch of 2022 election filings by local candidates.

The other latest entrant, Janie Rasby, will seek re-election as a board member in the Sutherland Hospital District. That race will be settled in the May 10 primary.

Carman was unavailable for comment Thursday. McNea, who stepped down as leader of North Platte’s hospital as 2021 ended, said he turned in his filing papers Monday.

He first announced his candidacy in June, three months after revealing his GPH retirement plans.

He identified himself then “as a strong conservative who will fight to lower our property taxes, stand up for our farmers and ranchers, protect our Second Amendment Rights and the life of the unborn and stand against liberal policies like critical race theory,” McNea, 3402 West F St., said in a brief press release.