Former GPH CEO officially joins legislature race; veteran City Councilman seeks re-election

Retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea has officially joined Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns in what’s expected to be a three-person race for the Legislature’s open District 42 seat.
Veteran Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will seek a fourth four-year term in the most recent batch of 2022 election filings by local candidates.
The other latest entrant, Janie Rasby, will seek re-election as a board member in the Sutherland Hospital District. That race will be settled in the May 10 primary.
Carman was unavailable for comment Thursday. McNea, who stepped down as leader of North Platte’s hospital as 2021 ended, said he turned in his filing papers Monday.
He first announced his candidacy in June, three months after revealing his GPH retirement plans.
He identified himself then “as a strong conservative who will fight to lower our property taxes, stand up for our farmers and ranchers, protect our Second Amendment Rights and the life of the unborn and stand against liberal policies like critical race theory,” McNea, 3402 West F St., said in a brief press release.
“I’ll always stand for our values and roll up my sleeves to do the hard work our district expects.”
Bruns, a second-year District 2 county commissioner, followed suit in July but beat McNea last week to turn in filing papers at Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s Lincoln office.
Brenda Fourtner of North Platte, the third announced District 42 candidate, had not formally entered the race as of the most recent update issued by Evnen’s office Thursday afternoon.
If Fourtner officially makes it a three-candidate race, voters in the newly expanded District 42 would eliminate one candidate in May and choose between the others in the Nov. 8 general election.
State lawmakers last September grew the district beyond its traditional Lincoln County borders by adding Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan and most of Perkins counties.
Carman, 1401 West A St., first won his Ward 3 council seat in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.
He retired from the North Platte Police Department in 1998 and served as Lincoln County sheriff from 1998 to 2006.