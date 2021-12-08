Former Nebraska National Guard colonel named Nebraska Public Service Commission director

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Public Service Commission has named retired Nebraska Army National Guard Col. Thomas Golden as its new executive director.

A decorated veteran, Golden, 56, began his military career in the U.S. Army in 1989 before joining the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1993. Throughout his 32 years of service he held numerous leadership roles. Upon his retirement from the military in August 2021, he was assigned as the director of operations for the Nebraska Army National Guard.

In addition to his extensive military background, he holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in both English and education, and master’s degrees in English and military strategic studies.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen to lead the commission,” Golden said. “The agency has an experienced and dedicated staff, and I am eager to begin collaborating with them and our commissioners as we work to regulate a vast array of services vital to the citizens of Nebraska.”

The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Golden. Golden, who will receive an annual salary of $135,000, will begin his new duties immediately. He replaces Mike Hybl, who retired in September.