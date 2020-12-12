Former North Platte councilman leaves behind legacy of service

Larry Pedersen, who died Wednesday at his North Platte home, is being remembered for his public and church service and his long tenure as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

A memorial service for Pedersen, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota St. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery.

A Lexington native, Pedersen served in the U.S. Navy and ran his family’s former farm northwest of Lexington for 29 years.

He then spent 15 years with John Deere dealerships, working first as a salesman and manager for the farm equipment firm in Arapahoe. He became parts manager for the North Platte dealership in 1993.

Retirement in 2002 allowed Pedersen to turn his full-time attention to volunteering regularly for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s core construction crew.

As the affiliate’s longtime construction coordinator, he established permanent procedures for completing Habitat’s local homes, said Executive Director Dalene Skates.

“When he first started out, there were a bunch of guys who worked together,” Skates said. “He’s the one who stuck it out to the end.”