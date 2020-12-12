Former North Platte councilman leaves behind legacy of service

Larry Pedersen, who died Wednesday at his North Platte home, is being remembered for his public and church service and his long tenure as a Habitat for Humanity volunteer.
A memorial service for Pedersen, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota St. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery.
A Lexington native, Pedersen served in the U.S. Navy and ran his family’s former farm northwest of Lexington for 29 years.
He then spent 15 years with John Deere dealerships, working first as a salesman and manager for the farm equipment firm in Arapahoe. He became parts manager for the North Platte dealership in 1993.
Retirement in 2002 allowed Pedersen to turn his full-time attention to volunteering regularly for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s core construction crew.
As the affiliate’s longtime construction coordinator, he established permanent procedures for completing Habitat’s local homes, said Executive Director Dalene Skates.
“When he first started out, there were a bunch of guys who worked together,” Skates said. “He’s the one who stuck it out to the end.”
Though “we butted heads” occasionally, she said, “we always came together over the fact that the point was Habitat and getting the people in the homes.”
Pedersen last worked on a Habitat project three weeks before his death, helping to pour concrete outside the affiliate’s 58th North Platte home at 1703 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.
“Our quality houses are his legacy,” Skates said.
Pedersen, a former Central Platte Natural Resources District member while in Dawson County, defeated Charlie Burwick for a Ward 2 City Council seat in 2014. He served until current Councilman Ty Lucas unseated him in 2018.
“He was a wonderful person. He cared deeply for the future of North Platte,” said former Mayor Dwight Livingston, whose first of two terms coincided with Pedersen’s lone term.
“He was always ready for a council meeting. If he had questions, we’d talk about anything that was on the agenda. ... He was such a good person, and I considered him a good friend.”
Pedersen, a 1954 graduate of Lexington High School, held many positions in Presbyterian congregations in Lexington and North Platte.
He met his wife, Judith DeVries, during his Navy service in Alameda, California. They were married there on Sept. 12, 1958, before settling down on the Pedersen family farm.
Other survivors include daughters Deborah (Dean) DeGrote of Lowell, Michigan, and Cynthia (Don) Curtin of Suwanee, Georgia; one son, Richard (Colette), of Scottsburg, Indiana; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home of North Platte, which is in charge of arrangements, will livestream Pedersen’s memorial service on its Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to North Platte’s First Presbyterian Church.
