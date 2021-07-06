Former North Platte principal receives Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes fellowship

A husband and wife, Dan Helberg and Megan McNeil Helberg, have been awarded 2021 fellowships from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kansas.
Dan Helberg attended a session with LMC staff during the week of June 20. Megan Helberg attended the second session the week of June 27.
Dan Helberg is the son of Mary Ann and Jim Agler of North Platte and Don and Karen Helberg of Scottsbluff. He has been an educator for 19 years in Nebraska and North Carolina, according to a press release. He has taught English at multiple levels and was a principal for three years at Adams Middle School in North Platte. He returned to the classroom to teach grades 7-12 English and to coach the speech team at Ansley Public Schools.
He lives in the Nebraska Sandhills with his family and his wife, who also received an LMC fellowship.
Megan McNeil Helberg was the 2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. Helberg, the daughter of Tom and Sue McNeil of Taylor, taught English to eighth, 11th and 12th graders at Burwell Public School. This fall she will be returning to teach 7-12 English at her alma mater, Loup County Public School in Taylor.
Both Megan and Dan received Fund for Teachers grants in 2013 and they toured Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic to research Jewish culture and the Holocaust. Megan purchased class sets of Holocaust literature for her school using the grant money.
In 2014, Dan attended the Belfer Conference at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. In 2016, Megan was named a Museum Teacher Fellow for the Holocaust museum and learned from world-renowned historians, authors and survivors.
Megan has traveled to Rwanda to study the 1994 genocide and the Amazon rain forest to live with an indigenous tribe. Megan brings her stories and experiences from her travels back to her classroom and her community. Because of the lack of exposure she noticed in her small town, Megan founded a Travel Club for school and community members to travel together and bridge the gap between them.
The Lowell Milken Center is an international educational nonprofit. The LMC Fellowship is awarded to educators who have distinguished themselves in teaching respect and understanding through project-based learning or who have the potential for this distinction.