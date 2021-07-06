Former North Platte principal receives Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes fellowship

A husband and wife, Dan Helberg and Megan McNeil Helberg, have been awarded 2021 fellowships from the Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Dan Helberg attended a session with LMC staff during the week of June 20. Megan Helberg attended the second session the week of June 27.

Dan Helberg is the son of Mary Ann and Jim Agler of North Platte and Don and Karen Helberg of Scottsbluff. He has been an educator for 19 years in Nebraska and North Carolina, according to a press release. He has taught English at multiple levels and was a principal for three years at Adams Middle School in North Platte. He returned to the classroom to teach grades 7-12 English and to coach the speech team at Ansley Public Schools.

He lives in the Nebraska Sandhills with his family and his wife, who also received an LMC fellowship.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Megan McNeil Helberg was the 2020 Nebraska Teacher of the Year. Helberg, the daughter of Tom and Sue McNeil of Taylor, taught English to eighth, 11th and 12th graders at Burwell Public School. This fall she will be returning to teach 7-12 English at her alma mater, Loup County Public School in Taylor.