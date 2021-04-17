Former North Platte railroader signs her book, reminisces with old friends Saturday at D&N event

Reisdorff, a prolific train photographer and author of several railroad books, assembled and edited Justus’ 64-page book after the two were introduced online in 2019.

“I told him I had these notes and pieces of paper I’d had for years” with stories she’d written about her life, she said.

“And he asked me to send them to him. I sent them in a big envelope, and the result was this book.”

Readers will see a few photos of Justus in her early years with Union Pacific, along with photos taken or owned by Reisdorff of U.P. diesels of the types she operated out of North Platte from 1976 to 1991.

Justus was hired Aug. 27, 1973, as a claims department clerk at U.P.’s old Dodge Street headquarters in downtown Omaha. It was a time when the federal government was pressuring railroads to start hiring women or face heavy fines.

Over the next three years, she worked her way through jobs in U.P.’s accounting, transportation and mechanical departments.

“I think I could probably have made it in headquarters,” she said Saturday, “if I hadn’t opened my mouth. I thought I could do anything.”