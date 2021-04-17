Former North Platte railroader signs her book, reminisces with old friends Saturday at D&N event

Edwina “Curlie” Justus has been back home in Omaha about as long as when she lived and broke barriers in North Platte as Union Pacific’s first Black female train engineer.
But something happened that Justus didn’t expect when she returned to her hometown a couple of years after leaving North Platte for Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1998.
She didn’t like it.
“When the Y2K (computer) scare came (in 1999), I decided I wanted to be home with my family,” Justus said Saturday morning at the D&N Event Center while signing copies of her new autobiography, “Union Pacific Engineer.”
“That was the worst mistake of my life. ... I miss North Platte. I miss the small-town kind of thing.”
Justus welcomed and hugged several of her old U.P. railroader friends during her first hour at this weekend’s 27th annual show of the National Model Railroad Association’s Nebraska West-Central Division.
She signed more books Saturday afternoon at the train show, which continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the D&N, 501 E. Walker Road.
Publisher Jim Reisdorff of David City, who was with Justus, said “Union Pacific Engineer” is available at A to Z Books, 115 W. Fourth St., or from his South Platte Press at southplattepress.com.
Reisdorff, a prolific train photographer and author of several railroad books, assembled and edited Justus’ 64-page book after the two were introduced online in 2019.
“I told him I had these notes and pieces of paper I’d had for years” with stories she’d written about her life, she said.
“And he asked me to send them to him. I sent them in a big envelope, and the result was this book.”
Readers will see a few photos of Justus in her early years with Union Pacific, along with photos taken or owned by Reisdorff of U.P. diesels of the types she operated out of North Platte from 1976 to 1991.
Justus was hired Aug. 27, 1973, as a claims department clerk at U.P.’s old Dodge Street headquarters in downtown Omaha. It was a time when the federal government was pressuring railroads to start hiring women or face heavy fines.
Over the next three years, she worked her way through jobs in U.P.’s accounting, transportation and mechanical departments.
“I think I could probably have made it in headquarters,” she said Saturday, “if I hadn’t opened my mouth. I thought I could do anything.”
That’s why Justus applied to be a train engineer — not really expecting to get the job — after a chance question about what a traction motor was earned her a trip to U.P.’s Omaha diesel shop.
She got the job. And the railroad immediately sent her west to North Platte — in the back of an engine cab.
The late Arthur “Choo-Choo” Justus, then her husband, eventually followed her from Omaha and got an engineer’s job himself. He worked 35 years for U.P. before dying of a heart attack on Halloween 2011.
Curlie Justus — her hair explains the nickname — tells in her book about going through “culture shock” in North Platte and proving herself among railroaders not used to either female or Black colleagues.
But “Union Pacific Engineer” also tells about how she stitched herself into North Platte’s social fabric through volunteer work and other jobs after fibromyalgia and other non-work ailments forced her to give up the railroad.
She’s still proud of her 1996 third-place finish in a six-candidate field for North Platte mayor — an idea she got after completing the Leadership Lincoln County program.
She didn’t want people “to look at me through what their external eyes see,” Justus said in a March 1, 1996, Telegraph story announcing her candidacy.
“That doesn’t have anything to do with my heart and desire to serve the community. It’s not a racial thing.”
She received 640 votes in the primary that May, good for 11% of the vote behind eventual general-election winner Jim Whitaker and then-Mayor Keith Richardson.
Justus took a nannying job in Tulsa two years later, the same year she and Arthur divorced. She’s been back from time to time since, she said.
“It wasn’t anything about North Platte” when she moved, she said, “because if I finished third out of six in the mayor’s race, that wasn’t too bad.”
The fullness of her feelings at being back was evident in her face Saturday.
“The people I came in contact with made it good” during those 22 years, she said. “I fell in love with those kinds of people I could help and do things for.”