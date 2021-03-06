Former St. Patrick High School principal recognized by NSAA

Former St. Patrick High School Principal Mark Skillstad received the 2020 Nebraska School Activities Association Distinguished Service Award on Saturday in Lincoln.

The award is given each year to people who have served the state’s public and private schools.

Skillstad retired after 40 years with St. Patrick High School at the end of the 2019-20 school year. He was scheduled to receive the award at the state basketball tournament last March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presentation was postponed to this year.

“Mark has given his life to service,” said his wife, Raegan. “He’s sacrificed a lot to make sure anyone and anything he’s associated with has success.”

She said his work ethic and morality have been an example for many.

“He’s the embodiment of integrity,” Raegan said.

2020 NSAA Service Award recipients

» Allen Beermann, Lincoln.

» Daryl Blue, Lincoln (posthumously).

» Carolyn Chamberlin, La Vista.

» Clayton Heath, Lincoln.

» Jeff Johnson, Papillion.