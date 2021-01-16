Former student returns to McDaid Elementary School first-grade class to complete student teaching

Abby Kryzsko found encouragement and inspiration from her teacher Tracy Ryland when she was in first grade at McDaid Elementary in North Platte.

Kryzsko moved to Hastings with her family when she was in third grade and is now back at McDaid doing her student teaching with Ryland.

“As a first grader, I would say I struggled with math a lot,” Kryzsko said. “It was really hard on me and I didn’t believe that I was capable or intelligent.”

Ryland told her she was capable and intelligent, and inspired her.

“She had a huge impact on my life,” Kryzsko said. “I kind of get emotional thinking about it. I was really grateful for that.”

After moving away, Kryzsko and Ryland reconnected at a volleyball game and managed to stay in touch through the years. Kryzsko enrolled at Hasting College to study elementary education and special education.

“When thinking about student teaching, I had already been to all the schools in Hastings,” Kryzsko said. “So I really wanted a change and I also wanted to see what teaching at a Catholic school was like and that’s what brought me here.”

Ryland remembers Kryzsko in her first grade class.