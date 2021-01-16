Former student returns to McDaid Elementary School first-grade class to complete student teaching

Abby Kryzsko found encouragement and inspiration from her teacher Tracy Ryland when she was in first grade at McDaid Elementary in North Platte.
Kryzsko moved to Hastings with her family when she was in third grade and is now back at McDaid doing her student teaching with Ryland.
“As a first grader, I would say I struggled with math a lot,” Kryzsko said. “It was really hard on me and I didn’t believe that I was capable or intelligent.”
Ryland told her she was capable and intelligent, and inspired her.
“She had a huge impact on my life,” Kryzsko said. “I kind of get emotional thinking about it. I was really grateful for that.”
After moving away, Kryzsko and Ryland reconnected at a volleyball game and managed to stay in touch through the years. Kryzsko enrolled at Hasting College to study elementary education and special education.
“When thinking about student teaching, I had already been to all the schools in Hastings,” Kryzsko said. “So I really wanted a change and I also wanted to see what teaching at a Catholic school was like and that’s what brought me here.”
Ryland remembers Kryzsko in her first grade class.
“Abby from first grade was very shy, very quiet, very angelic,” Ryland said. “She wanted to be a nun. I thought she was going to be a nun.”
Kryzsko said she wasn’t 100% set on being a teacher until she had her practicum in a kindergarten classroom.
“Then I knew this is it for me,” Kryzsko said. “I love it. It’s been fun.”
She is hoping the Catholic school student teaching experience will help her round out her studies.
“I went to Catholic elementary, middle school and high school,” Kryzsko said. “I know about teaching from a public school perspective, so I really wanted to make sure I got a good idea of teaching the whole spectrum, teaching in a Catholic school and in public schools, so I could make a good decision going forward in my career.”
Her strengths, she believes, are her energy and building students up.
“I’m good at encouraging them and building relationships with students,” Kryzsko said.
Ryland said she was very excited when she learned Kryzsko would be student teaching with her and got very emotional when asked about having a part in that process.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling that I have had such an impact on a student that I never thought I would have,” Ryland said through some tears.
Kryzsko said she hopes to teach at the kindergarten through second grade level and hopes to teach in Hastings.
“I am very close to my family and I love Nebraska, so I think I am going to stay in Hastings,” Kryzsko said. “But I definitely want to travel. Thankfully with a teacher’s schedule with winter breaks, summer vacation, those sorts of things that could be doable.”
Kryzsko is the oldest of seven children.
“She grew up and really blossomed into an awesome young lady,” Ryland said.