Former US Senate candidate Matt Innis to speak on proposed health education standards

OGALLALA — Former Nebraska U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis will speak on proposed Nebraska Department of Education health standards at a June 9 public meeting in Ogallala.

The Keith County Republican Party will present the 6 p.m. MT meeting at New Hope Church, 319 East O St., according to a press release on the event.

Innis, who lost the 2020 GOP Senate primary to Sen. Ben Sasse, will discuss the standards for sex education in Nebraska schools that the state Education Department released in draft form in March.

The press release says Innis, a former Lancaster County Republican chairman, will link the draft standards to liberal activists and say that “critical race theory” is “hidden within these standards.”

State Education Department officials, who took public comments on the draft standards this spring, are expected to release revised standards this summer or fall.

Innis’ June 9 presentation will be followed by a roundtable discussion featuring Dr. Jenna Derr, founder of Protect Nebraska’s Children; Steve Bristol, elementary principal at Prairie View School in Ogallala; and New Hope Church Pastor Matt Waitley.

For information, email Innis at innismd@aol.com or Chris Vail at chrisvail59@gmail.com.