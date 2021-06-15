 Skip to main content
Foundation donates $1,000 to North Platte's Prairie Arts Center
Foundation donates $1,000 to North Platte's Prairie Arts Center

Foundation donates $1,000 to North Platte's Prairie Arts Center

Gary Shorman, chairman of the board and chief development officer of Eagle Communications, and Eagle North Platte General Sales Manager Lewys Carlini present a donation to  PAC. Accepting the donation were PAC Board member Charlene Schneider, Carlini and PAC Art Sales Associate Tara Lienemann.

 Courtesy photo

The Prairie Arts Center received a $1,000 donation June 9 from the Robert E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation, according to a press release.

Gary Shorman, chairman of the board and chief development officer for Eagle Communications as well as president of the foundation, presented the check during a children’s art class.

“The donation was a great surprise,” said Holly Carlini, PAC executive director. “It will help towards art programming.”

Each year, PAC offers a variety of summer classes that focus on projects and mediums that are new concepts to children.

The PAC, located at 416 N. Jeffers St., is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is currently hosting the Nebraskaland Days Competitive Art Show.

