Fourth of July returns to Sutherland with full parade and high number of rodeo entries

SUTHERLAND — How popular is the Sutherland Rodeo this year?
There are 106 entrants for breakaway roping alone, which tops the 11 events for the holiday weekend event.
It also continues the trend of increased participation for the rodeo. An organizer said 463 competitors are registered, an increase of 15.4% over last year. Jill Hudson, the rodeo secretary, added that there are 585 entries for the 84th version of the event that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
That is an increase of roughly 18% from last year’s figures and up 70.7% from 2019.
Slack competition is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday. Hudson said 300 combined runs are scheduled for the overflow entrants.
There are competitors from across the state, along with Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Oklahoma.
“I haven’t really looked at the (competitors’) names this year, but there have been a lot of times that we will pull in the pros if they can come through and hit it,” said Janet Mueller, the treasurer for the Sutherland Rodeo Committee Inc. “They understand that we do have a good (payout) pot that they can win and it is worth their time to stop by.”
The rodeo is among the highlights in a return to a normal routine for the Fourth of July weekend celebration in Sutherland.
The three-day festival is back to a complete schedule after the pandemic last year scaled back events.
“We are back,” Mueller said. “It is a town celebration and a community celebration and it brings a lot of people back (to Sutherland).
“There are a lot of people who attend the rodeo, and as much as I want them to watch it, a lot are there for the people that they have not seen all year. This is their time to come back and visit family and visit friends.”
The non-rodeo options begin with a street dance at the Longhorn Bar on Friday and continue the next morning with the Sutherland Firecracker 5K, 10K and mile run at 7 a.m., and the Lutheran Pancake Feed from 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Last year the run that benefits TeamMates was held as a virtual event. Participants had the month of July to complete their distances and send the results to the Platte River Fitness Series.
Weekend festivities also include the return of the Sutherland parade, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Last year’s parade was canceled, and instead there was a classic car and other vehicle cruise because of social distancing concerns.
“It was very well received,” Mueller said of the cruise, “but I am hoping that everyone is ready to come back and have the traditional parade that Sutherland has held for many years.”