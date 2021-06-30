Fourth of July returns to Sutherland with full parade and high number of rodeo entries

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three-day festival is back to a complete schedule after the pandemic last year scaled back events.

“We are back,” Mueller said. “It is a town celebration and a community celebration and it brings a lot of people back (to Sutherland).

“There are a lot of people who attend the rodeo, and as much as I want them to watch it, a lot are there for the people that they have not seen all year. This is their time to come back and visit family and visit friends.”

The non-rodeo options begin with a street dance at the Longhorn Bar on Friday and continue the next morning with the Sutherland Firecracker 5K, 10K and mile run at 7 a.m., and the Lutheran Pancake Feed from 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Last year the run that benefits TeamMates was held as a virtual event. Participants had the month of July to complete their distances and send the results to the Platte River Fitness Series.

Weekend festivities also include the return of the Sutherland parade, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Last year’s parade was canceled, and instead there was a classic car and other vehicle cruise because of social distancing concerns.