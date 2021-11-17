 Skip to main content
Fox Theatre to show film by Town Hall Lecture Series speaker
Fox Theatre to show film by Town Hall Lecture Series speaker

“Look to the Sky,” a 2017 documentary by recent Town Hall Lecture Series speaker Brett Culp, will be shown at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at North Platte’s historic Fox Theatre, 301 E. Fifth St.

The 72-minute film features young people who have overcome various physical or personal obstacles to inspire others through hope and faith.

It’s one of three feature films by Culp, who told a Town Hall audience Oct. 21 at the Fox “that there are beautiful things within each one of us that we haven’t seen yet.”

Tickets will cost $5, the same as the North Platte Community Playhouse’s weekend “Movies at the Fox” viewings.

Playhouse board member Sue McKain said proceeds will help pay for the renovation of the Neville Center for the Performing Arts’ former Patty Birge Room into the Canteen Room.

For information, call the Playhouse from 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays at 308-532-8559.

