Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in District 177 will open Tuesday, the company said in a press release.

"Cooked-to-order steakburgers" are a staple for the fast-casual restaurant, but they also serve up hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treat, the press release said.

“We feel thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to North Platte and look forward to serving the community with our cooked-to-order menu items made with premium quality ingredients, and fast, friendly service,” Wichita, Kansas-based franchise owner Ron Oberg said in the release. “We’re a convenient stop for area shoppers and movie-goers looking for a quick bite to eat, as well as for guests who want to relax and enjoy a fresh meal and dessert treat with family and friends.”

The 3,348 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 88 guests, has additional seating on the patio and drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available. The store will be open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Guests often ask about our most popular menu item,” Oberg said. “Our Original Double combo meal comes with two steakburger patties pressed thin on a flat-top grill and sprinkled with our famous seasoning. We top the patties with two slices of cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices, all on a toasted bun. The meal is served with a side of our crispy shoestring fries and a drink.”

Work continues on the building that will house Rib & Chop House and Riddle's Jewelry, just to the south of Freddy's on the Dewey Street front.

Famous Footwear will be moving into the south-side lineup of Heartland Flats, the retail-living building in between the Rib & Chop House building and the former Platte River Mall.

Famous Footwear joins Maurices, Bath & Body Works and a newcomer, Glick's, on that south side.

Five Below has been announced as an upcoming tenant for the northside of the 1972 mall. The teen-oriented retail chain is hiring employees, according to a sign along Dewey.