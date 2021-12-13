Free mobile food pantry at North Platte High School is Tuesday

The free monthly mobile food pantry at North Platte High School is Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. until food is gone.

The food pantry will serve 325 households on a first-come, first-served basis. It is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Drivers are asked to start the line outside the school parking lot going east on Second Street near the tennis courts. Do not enter the parking lot until the semi unloading is completed.

Patrons will drive through the line and volunteers will bring the boxed food to the vehicles.

North Platte High School is at 1220 W. Second St.