Free mobile food pantry at North Platte High School is Tuesday
Free mobile food pantry at North Platte High School is Tuesday

0303 nphs drive thru food 6 .jpg

Brandy Buscher loads a box of food into the bed of a pickup on March 2 during a North Platte Public Schools mobile food pantry at the high school. Enough food was available for 360 households or roughly 1,000 individuals. Vehicles lined up as early as 9 a.m. for the free distribution that began at 1 p.m. The mobile food pantry had been postponed twice in February because of weather.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

The free monthly mobile food pantry at North Platte High School is Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. until food is gone.

The food pantry will serve 325 households on a first-come, first-served basis. It is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Heartland.

Drivers are asked to start the line outside the school parking lot going east on Second Street near the tennis courts. Do not enter the parking lot until the semi unloading is completed.

Patrons will drive through the line and volunteers will bring the boxed food to the vehicles.

North Platte High School is at 1220 W. Second St.

