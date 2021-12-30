Friday is final day for Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation's North Platte Giving campaign

Friday is the last day to donate to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation’s North Platte Giving year-end campaign.
Donors can support any of 70 local nonprofits with one charge or check, and 100% of donations go to the nonprofits.
Donors can give online at the NorthPlatteGiving.org until midnight Friday.
The Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is at 121 N. Dewey St., Suite 112, in North Platte.
Each of the 70 participating local nonprofits has a page on the northplattegiving.org website with information.
