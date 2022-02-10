Friday marks start of final year with NU Regents for Bob Phares

Bob Phares will spend his last year in elective office like he spent his first: holding a gavel.
Fifty-three years after his swearing-in as North Platte’s “boy mayor,” Phares on Friday will start his 16th and last full year on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents by taking the chairman’s seat for the third time.
The eight-member board’s six-meeting 2022 schedule will start at 8:30 a.m. CT at Varner Hall, the NU system’s Lincoln headquarters.
Phares will preside over debate on a couple of potentially controversial items: NU’s procedures for considering alcohol sales at sports events and proposed changes to public-comment rules at regents’ meetings.
Partisan politics may overshadow the latter, as it did Aug. 13 when Republican gubernatorial candidate and fellow regent Jim Pillen tried to pass a resolution opposing “critical race theory” in NU classrooms.
Phares, who voted with the regents’ 5-3 majority against Pillen’s resolution, told The Telegraph he’ll keep stressing that the board sets broad policy and doesn’t micromanage campuses and departments.
He emphasized that CRT — an academic theory claiming racism is embedded in laws and public policy — only comes up at NU in some optional graduate-level courses.
“It’s an optional course. It’s not a required course,” Phares said. “There’s no one saying, ‘You must take this.’”
He acknowledged that some Nebraskans are insisting CRT is embedded in the university system’s curriculum.
“I don’t know what you do, other than you certainly try to give the facts” that it isn’t, he said.
Then-Gov. Dave Heineman appointed Phares to the regents’ District 7 seat in 2006, after predecessor Dave Hergert of Scottsbluff was impeached by the Legislature and removed from office by the Nebraska Supreme Court for campaign-finance violations.
Phares, who won full terms in 2010 and 2016, announced last July he wouldn’t run again. He was North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976 and finished second in Nebraska’s 1978 GOP primary for governor.
Like county commissioners, NU regents typically rotate their chairperson’s job among themselves each year, Phares said. He was the board’s vice chairman in 2021.
“You’re still responsible for conducting, hopefully, an orderly meeting,” he said. “Hopefully you’re able to get things presented and discussed properly so you can make the best decisions.”
Most of the regents’ heavy lifting gets done in meetings of their standing and occasional special committees, Phares said. They meet as a full board every other month and as committees in the months in between.
“If the board’s really going to function well, there has to be a trust between the members of those committees,” he said.
Regents rotate often between committees “so they get to see the university from a different perspective,” Phares added. He served on the Academic Affairs and Executive committees last year.
They also depend on the people they hire as NU’s system president and as chancellors of the four-year universities in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
“Our responsibility is to set the policies and the procedures,” and NU President Ted Carter and his chancellors in turn depend on the teams they put in place, he said.
Friday’s public-comment agenda item proposes to cut the maximum length of individual comments at regents’ meetings from 5 minutes to 3 minutes.
But it also would remove an overall 30-minute limit for comments on matters not on the agenda, Phares said. Regents already have no limit on how long they’ll take comments on agenda items.
People speaking on non-agenda items can ask regents to take up their issue at a future meeting, Phares added. That’s similar to the “public agenda request” part of North Platte City Council meetings.
The alcohol-sales discussion on Friday’s agenda came up because of the approaching Big Ten wrestling tournament March 5-6 at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena, Phares said.
Regents will separately consider allowing alcohol sales at the tournament, but only after deciding whether to rescind an overall 1999 ban at all NU campus sports events and let each campus set its own policy.
The board has allowed alcohol to be served at special and private social events on campuses since 1990, according to a memorandum in the regents’ agenda book.
“We do not have, as of today, a uniform policy for every campus,” Phares said. “We need one.”
The proposed change also emphasizes that alcohol won’t be served at sports events at any NU campus to anyone younger than 21.
Phares said a “yes” vote doesn’t clear the way by itself for alcohol to be sold at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium or at any campus sports event.
It does say “if you want to have alcohol served on campus, you will have to lay down what the parameters are,” he said. “And it does not necessarily need to come to the (regents) board.”
More by Todd von Kampen
Five stories that helped uncover more of North Platte's history
Throughout a year marking the 80th anniversary of North Platte's World War II Canteen, reporter Todd von Kampen told the story of the Kansas National Guard unit that spurred that -- as well as many more stories that shed light on North Platte's past.
We arrived in camp about 11 o’clock yesterday morning. ... (My tentmates) are all Dodge City boys and the best bunch of fellows in camp. It wo…
How a drill master in the English army and seventeen young women from Lexington gained statewide acclaim
First in Lexington (1894-96) and again in North Platte (1897-98), director William Henderson Hamilton trained 17 teenage women to perform military drills with a precision that startled viewers.
We’ll mark our official 140th birthday in exactly three weeks. But today marks 125 years since Harvey W. Hill’s first issue of the Daily Telegraph hit the streets.
If any North Platte issues of the Frontier Index survive, they haven’t been found. But digital newspaper archives have confirmed when our city’s press history truly began.
Nothing remains of the cabins, stables and Pony Express station where the Nebraska City brothers planted roots in 1859 rather than continue to Colorado’s gold fields. But the memory of the spot lives on.