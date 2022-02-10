Friday marks start of final year with NU Regents for Bob Phares

“It’s an optional course. It’s not a required course,” Phares said. “There’s no one saying, ‘You must take this.’”

He acknowledged that some Nebraskans are insisting CRT is embedded in the university system’s curriculum.

“I don’t know what you do, other than you certainly try to give the facts” that it isn’t, he said.

Then-Gov. Dave Heineman appointed Phares to the regents’ District 7 seat in 2006, after predecessor Dave Hergert of Scottsbluff was impeached by the Legislature and removed from office by the Nebraska Supreme Court for campaign-finance violations.

Phares, who won full terms in 2010 and 2016, announced last July he wouldn’t run again. He was North Platte’s mayor from 1969 to 1976 and finished second in Nebraska’s 1978 GOP primary for governor.

Like county commissioners, NU regents typically rotate their chairperson’s job among themselves each year, Phares said. He was the board’s vice chairman in 2021.

“You’re still responsible for conducting, hopefully, an orderly meeting,” he said. “Hopefully you’re able to get things presented and discussed properly so you can make the best decisions.”