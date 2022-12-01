Friday winds will usher in cooler temperatures; drought conditions same

Friday will bring a second day of mild temperatures to North Platte before winds crank up and blow in the city’s next round of seasonal cold conditions.

The city’s high temperature should be about 50 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but westerly winds will start at about 5 to 15 mph before increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible, the weather service said.

Winds will shift to the northwest Friday night but remain blustery, with gusts of up to 35 mph. The overnight low will be around 10 above zero, but wind chill values as low as 4 below are expected as the winds persist.

Skies will stay sunny through Wednesday, the weather service said, with highs from around 40 to the mid-40s and lows in the teens.

Possibilities of rain or snow for the first part of next week have disappeared from the airport weather office’s latest seven-day forecast.

Drought statistics in Lincoln County and Nebraska remained static in Thursday’s newest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

About 96.6% of the county’s area Tuesday was in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought,” with 56% in the latter category. A sliver of northeast Lincoln County is in the less serious “severe drought” category.

Nearly 17.4% of Nebraska is in “exceptional drought,” a figure that rises to 58.4% when “extreme drought” areas are added, the UNL drought center said.