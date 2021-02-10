Frigid temperatures cancel Valentine's annual Bull Bash

The forecast of continuing frigid temperatures through the weekend has led to the cancellation of Saturday’s Heart City Bull Bash for the first time since the Valentine event’s formation in 2001.

“I remember times where it was 18 below setting up for the Bull Bash, but then it warmed up to 20 (degrees) during the day,” said Shane Keller, the Bull Bash committee chairman. “They’re talking about it being 5 below for a high, and it’s just not going to warm up. (The decision) was for the safety of both the people and the animals.”

The National Weather Service extended a wind chill advisory for central and western Nebraska into early next week. Wind chills are expected to be near 20 below through Friday morning, then could drop to 30 below or lower over the weekend.

The Bull Bash is advertised as “Valentine’s ‘Main’ Event.” Numerous bulls and heifers — brought in by local, statewide and regional ranchers — are housed in temporary pens on downtown streets for the day.

Quilt and art exhibits, a gun show, wine tasting and a 5K run/walk also were to have been part of the event.

Keller said a postponement would not work.