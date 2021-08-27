From Pennsylvania to North Platte: Community Build Playground volunteer recalls helping with her hometown's playground

The fence pickets stand tall in the memory of Emily Johnson, who was 10 years old when she helped with the Parkside Science Playground build in her Pennsylvania hometown.
Johnson grew up in North Wales, Pennsylvania, where Robert Leathers of Playgrounds by Leathers directed the construction of the project. In North Platte, the Community Build Playground has the potential of creating more memories for Johnson, who now has two children of her own, Jens and Juniper.
“I was old enough to be on the build, but I had to be close enough to my parents,” Johnson said. “It was just neat to be alongside my dad and help. I wasn’t doing much, but to be a part of it (was special).”
Johnson lives with her husband, Jason, in North Platte and is a volunteer committee member for the playground build coming up at Centennial Park.
“I remember the process,” Johnson said. Leathers gave a presentation at her elementary school. “We were sitting on the floor of the cafeteria and they were all talking about the playground and asking for ideas and there was just a lot of excitement with that.”
Since moving away from her hometown, Johnson has taken many trips back. The playground is one of her family’s favorite places to visit.
“With little kids of my own, it’s fun and it kind of comes full circle to be able to go back and play on the playground,” Johnson said. “We still find our name pickets and (the kids) love to go back. It’s fun to hear, ‘Oh, Papa built this part’ and ‘I remember sliding on this big slide.’”
Johnson said Merck Pharmaceuticals is a huge employer in the town and contributed to the playground, which had a science theme.
“The playground had the five senses,” Johnson said. “It had kind of a brain area that was a really complex build of tunnels and slides and all sorts of things and it was really fun.”
The playground had a huge impact on the area.
“I remember as a 10-year-old the place where the playground was built wasn’t very exciting,” Johnson said. “There was a swimming pool that was fenced in, and that was the township pool, and then there was the police station and that was it.”
But that all changed with the playground.
“It was kind of the catalyst for a neat community center,” Johnson said. “Now they have tennis courts, basketball courts, they have walking trails and a band shell.”
She said the park is used extensively throughout the year.
“There’s always people there,” Johnson said. “It gets the community together there in the summer for concerts and it’s just a really neat asset to the community.”
She said the local schools use the band shell for concerts, alumni bands and other performers.
“Now that we’re here in North Platte, when I heard about a Leathers Playground, I thought, that’s awesome,” Johnson said. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”
While it can be hard for people with full-time jobs to help, “there’s so many opportunities to volunteer for an hour here, an hour there,” she said. “That’s really what it’s going to take is everybody coming together and showing up.”
Emily Wurl, co-coordinator of the project, said volunteers can register at webuildnp.org so organizers have an idea of how many folks will be helping.
The deadline for registration is Sept. 1, although Wurl said volunteers who sign up afterward would not be turned away.
The organizers are offering child care on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of build week, Sept. 15-19. More information is available on the North Platte Community Build Playground Facebook page.