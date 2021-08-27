From Pennsylvania to North Platte: Community Build Playground volunteer recalls helping with her hometown's playground

The fence pickets stand tall in the memory of Emily Johnson, who was 10 years old when she helped with the Parkside Science Playground build in her Pennsylvania hometown.

Johnson grew up in North Wales, Pennsylvania, where Robert Leathers of Playgrounds by Leathers directed the construction of the project. In North Platte, the Community Build Playground has the potential of creating more memories for Johnson, who now has two children of her own, Jens and Juniper.

“I was old enough to be on the build, but I had to be close enough to my parents,” Johnson said. “It was just neat to be alongside my dad and help. I wasn’t doing much, but to be a part of it (was special).”

Johnson lives with her husband, Jason, in North Platte and is a volunteer committee member for the playground build coming up at Centennial Park.

“I remember the process,” Johnson said. Leathers gave a presentation at her elementary school. “We were sitting on the floor of the cafeteria and they were all talking about the playground and asking for ideas and there was just a lot of excitement with that.”

Since moving away from her hometown, Johnson has taken many trips back. The playground is one of her family’s favorite places to visit.