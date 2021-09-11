Frontier County likely add to Lincoln County Unicameral district

Frontier County appears likely to join Lincoln County’s Unicameral district — along with one or two other counties — no matter the outcome of the special legislative redistricting session that starts Monday.

Less certain is whether the session’s result will force western Nebraska to watch one of its legislative seats depart for the Omaha area for the third time in 30 years.

The 49 lawmakers also must revise election districts for Nebraska Supreme Court judges, other statewide boards and the U.S. House of Representatives to account for 2020 U.S. census results.

Those other tasks will matter less to western Nebraskans, who live far from the 3rd Congressional District’s eastern border over which some of the partisan battles over House district lines will be fought.

But partisanship is all but certain to cloud the redistricting of America’s only officially nonpartisan state legislature, say the five senators who represent parts of The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area.

That can be seen in the “Republican” and “Democratic” labels unofficially applied to competing Unicameral maps set to be introduced after senators convene Monday.