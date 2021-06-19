 Skip to main content
Frontier Revue prepares to return to North Platte
top story

The Frontier Revue opens with a bang this year as an Old West Shootout brings some gunslinger excitement.

Director Jennifer Winder said the show will be loads of fun back at home in the Neville Center’s Fox Theater.

“We haven’t done the song ‘Typical Town’ for quite some time, so that was a new addition for this cast,” Winder said. “It fits in with bringing the show back down to the Neville.” In recent years, the revue has been performed in the North Platte Community College theater.

Winder said North Platte is a typical town.

“We’ve brought back some of the old stage,” Winder said. “There were still some flats from when we had the Revue down here before.”

She said the flats of the “Typical” saloon and the OK store were still in storage at the Neville.

“So it all fits in with the way it used to be,” Winder said.

About 20-25 people are involved with the cast.

“Andrew Lee plays our villain this year and he is quite the villain,” Winder said. “We have a few young boys that are quite afraid of Andrew, but they’re always looking up to the sheriff.”

Winder has been involved with the annual production since 2008 when she played the piano.

The Old West Shootout begins at 1:30 p.m. Sunday and the Frontier Revue follows at 2 p.m. On Monday and Tuesday, the shootout begins at 7 p.m. with the show at 7:30.

Cast list

Sheriff: Gilbert Seck

Mayor: John Browers

Grandma Gilley: Traci Sawyer

Dancing girls: Annie von Kampen, Adeline Russell, Brooke Bode, Macie Ebmeier, Brosia Legg

Outlaws: Lisco: Keri Fisher, Belle: Sydnee Hansen

Villain: Andrew Lee

Nana: Lisa Picket

Youngest cast member (newborn): Paisley Ferguson

