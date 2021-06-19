Frontier Revue prepares to return to North Platte

The Frontier Revue opens with a bang this year as an Old West Shootout brings some gunslinger excitement.

Director Jennifer Winder said the show will be loads of fun back at home in the Neville Center’s Fox Theater.

“We haven’t done the song ‘Typical Town’ for quite some time, so that was a new addition for this cast,” Winder said. “It fits in with bringing the show back down to the Neville.” In recent years, the revue has been performed in the North Platte Community College theater.

Winder said North Platte is a typical town.

“We’ve brought back some of the old stage,” Winder said. “There were still some flats from when we had the Revue down here before.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the flats of the “Typical” saloon and the OK store were still in storage at the Neville.

“So it all fits in with the way it used to be,” Winder said.

About 20-25 people are involved with the cast.

“Andrew Lee plays our villain this year and he is quite the villain,” Winder said. “We have a few young boys that are quite afraid of Andrew, but they’re always looking up to the sheriff.”