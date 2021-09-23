Fruits (and vegetables) of the spirit: North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry starts garden

A strip of ground grew mostly weeds until Dee Bayer took an idea and turned it into a beautiful vegetable garden outside the North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry on East Third Street.

Bayer was raised on a farm in eastern Nebraska and has had her own garden for 50 years.

“It was kind of an eyesore there and it wasn’t really grass and it had a lot of weeds in it,” Bayer said of the patch at East Third and Walnut streets.

She said somebody had to bring a mower from home to cut the weeds.

“They talked to me about putting in a garden there because I take care of the garden and flowers that are in front of the Bargain Bin,” Bayer said. “They asked if I would be interested in putting in something there.”

Bayer had already been growing cucumbers and tomatoes in the front garden, so said she would give it a try.

“I tried to put stuff in that wouldn’t take a lot of care,” Bayer said. “We went more with pumpkins and squash and watermelon and the honeydew.”

She planted more tomatoes along with the other vegetables. As the tomatoes and peppers and cucumbers have matured, they have been given away.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}