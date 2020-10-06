Funding still available for landlords needing assistance

Funding is still available from a Community CARES grant for landlords needing assistance throughout Nebraska due to losses attributed to COVID-19.

Eligible landlords need to have documented financial loss due to the pandemic and lease to low-to-moderate income tenants. Both criteria must be met in order for the landlord to participate in the grant that is administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Landlords are only eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant. They also may apply for up to $2,500 in direct financial assistance to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to the tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after their employment was compromised due to the pandemic.

Landlords also can apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation.

Funding is available on a per-landlord basis, not per individual unit. A unit is defined as a rental property that is tied to one address.

Those interested can obtain a copy of the program application by contacting the West Central Nebraska Development District at 308-284-6077 or emailing asauer@west-central-nebraska.com for more information.