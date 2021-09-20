Fundraiser Friday to benefit North Platte Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center

Over the last year, the number of children served rose to record-breaking heights at The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center in North Platte.

Due to the rising numbers and costs, funds are needed to meet the demand.

“The recent surge in cases at Bridge of Hope has, frankly, been a shock to our team,” said Amber McNutt, interim executive director of the center, which opened in 2007. “Our budget has been stretched due to the unexpected increase in hours we have been putting in to handle the heavier caseloads.”

This week’s “Hops for Hope” Oktoberfest 2021 event at Pals Brewing Company will raise funds to help with the cause. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday and features the four-piece Traveling Musicians polka band from Columbus.

The band plays traditional polka music, but does an “occasional cover song seasoned with their own polka vibe,” according to a press release for the event.

In addition to the live music, there will be family-friendly Oktoberfest games like Hammerschlagen. Each participant gets a turn at hammering a nail into a stump. Players take turns and whoever drives it straight into the base first wins.