Funds available through NDOT for those unable to use mass transit

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced funds are now available to private nonprofit organizations and governmental entities for transportation needs of elderly persons and persons with disabilities for whom mass transportation services are unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.

Eligible applicants include private nonprofit organizations incorporated within Nebraska and governmental entities. Governmental entities must certify that there are no nonprofit agencies in the service area readily able to provide the service. Applications will be accepted from qualified entities in the small urban and rural areas of the state.

The Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program is a Federal Capital Grant program that is managed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The program provides assistance for the purchase of transportation vehicles and operating assistance. A 20% local match is required on transportation vehicle projects. Operating assistance projects are restricted to driver wages and employer paid fringe benefits only and are 100% reimbursable monthly.

Additional information and applications can be obtained at nebraskatransit.com or by contacting Marisue Wagner, federal aid administrator III, at marisue.wagner@nebraska.gov or 402-479-3127.