Game and Parks Commission to discuss raising price of nonresident permits at North Platte meeting

A Lake McConaughy-related proposal to raise nonresident park permit fees tops items of regional interest when the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meets Thursday and Friday in North Platte.
The commission’s nine members also will review ideas for a new master plan for Scout’s Rest Ranch during their sessions at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.
An informational meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday will end with a look at possible upgrades — unveiled during a “virtual public meeting” last month — at Scout’s Rest and the adjoining Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area.
The agenda for Friday’s 8 a.m. business meeting includes an 8:30 a.m. public hearing on whether to raise nonresident park permit fees statewide to twice the cost of permits for Nebraska residents.
That would take advantage of an option given Game and Parks in Legislative Bill 336, which was sponsored by state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango and was enacted in May.
The bill originally would have required the commission to establish a second type of nonresident permit excluding access to Lake McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala.
Hughes, who lives in Perkins County within an hour of Lake Mac, said last winter he wanted to dedicate part of the cost difference between that permit and a full statewide nonresident permit to improving Game and Parks facilities at the Kingsley Dam lakes.
The District 44 senator later agreed to simply raise nonresident permit fees after agency officials said it would be difficult to manage two types of nonresident permits.
They also said they’d use some of the extra income from a higher nonresident fee to fund upgrades at the Kingsley lakes, Hughes said.
Based on 2021’s resident permit fee of $30, LB 336 allows Game and Parks to boost nonresident permit fees from the current $45 to as high as $60.
If the commission should raise the cost of resident park permits, it could raise nonresident permit costs proportionally under LB 336’s terms.
Commission members could decide after the 8:30 a.m. hearing whether to raise nonresident fees, Game and Parks spokesman Jerry Kane told The Telegraph Tuesday.
That hearing also will take comments on an unrelated technical update to regulations on resident disabled veteran park permits.
Scout’s Rest improvements likely to be discussed at Thursday’s informational session include a new visitors center on the site of a “T-barn” built by William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody in 1891. It would evoke the long-gone structure, which burned down in 1904.
Game and Parks would redesign the east recreation area entrance at Buffalo Bill Avenue and Scout’s Rest Ranch Road, making it the main entrance to both parks. A “nature playscape” south of the T-barn and a “shooting sports complex” inside the recreation area are among other proposals.
Agency officials are taking online comments on the master plan ideas for Scout’s Rest. Visit outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch for plans specifically affecting the historical park and outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra for those involving the recreation area.