Game and Parks Commission to discuss raising price of nonresident permits at Thursday's North Platte meeting

The District 44 senator later agreed to simply raise nonresident permit fees after agency officials said it would be difficult to manage two types of nonresident permits.

They also said they’d use some of the extra income from a higher nonresident fee to fund upgrades at the Kingsley lakes, Hughes said.

Based on 2021’s resident permit fee of $30, LB 336 allows Game and Parks to boost nonresident permit fees from the current $45 to as high as $60.

If the commission should raise the cost of resident park permits, it could raise nonresident permit costs proportionally under LB 336’s terms.

Commission members could decide after the 8:30 a.m. hearing whether to raise nonresident fees, Game and Parks spokesman Jerry Kane told The Telegraph Tuesday.

That hearing also will take comments on an unrelated technical update to regulations on resident disabled veteran park permits.

Scout’s Rest improvements likely to be discussed at Thursday’s informational session include a new visitors center on the site of a “T-barn” built by William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody in 1891. It would evoke the long-gone structure, which burned down in 1904.